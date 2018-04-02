Missouri AG Supports Prescription Cold Medicine Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster says he hopes lawmakers will approve legislation to require a prescription for cold and allergy medications that contain an

ingredient used to make methamphetamine.

Last year, state House members narrowly approved legislation that would have required a prescription to buy hard tablet medicines with pseudoephedrine, which also can be used to produce meth. The proposal ultimately did not pass.

Koster told Missouri sheriffs he is pleased by progress in several communities that have approved local ordinances to require a prescription for medications with pseudoephedrine and that he

hopes lawmakers will pass legislation next year.

Critics contend that requiring a prescription for the medications would burdens consumers who are seeking relief from colds and allergies.