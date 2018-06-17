Missouri AG Urges People to Seek Money for LCD Screens

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri consumers who bought electronics with LCD screens during an eight-year period may now be eligible to claim some money under several legal settlements.



Attorney General Chris Koster says applications are being accepted for reimbursement claims in 10 settlements involving LCD screens on televisions and computers. The settlements over alleged price-fixing cover products purchased between Jan. 1, 1999, and Dec. 31, 2006.



Koster said consumers have until Dec. 6 to file claims for the LCD screens they purchased. People likely will receive at least $25, though the actual payment will be calculated based on the number and type of products they bought.



Claims can be filed at www.LCDclass.com or can be requested by calling 1-855-225-1886.