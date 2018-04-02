Missouri Again Appeals Death Penalty Ruling

However, the state said it cannot find an anesthesiologist who is willing to help prepare the lethal drugs or monitor executions.

Capital punishment critics support the judge's ruling.

"You can never constitutionally or humanely execute any human being, no matter how you juggle with the different chemicals that are used," said Jeff Stack. "You are still killing a human being and, by its very nature, that is a cruel and unusual punishment."

Missouri's execution procedure includes three injections: first, an anesthetic to cause the prisoner to lose consciousness, the second to induce paralysis, and the third to stop the heart from beating. However, critics contend prisoners can feel extreme pain if they're not completely unconscious, although they cannot respond because they're paralyzed.