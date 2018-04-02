Missouri Agency Creates Flood Detour Guide
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo.-- With flood waters rising in parts of western Missouri, the state transportation agency is giving motorists some online guidance for avoiding washed-out roads.
The Missouri Department of Transportation's Kansas City district has created a page on its website listing roads closed by high water. The page includes maps of suggested detours that can spare motorists the hassle of driving several miles along a rural road, only to have to backtrack when they reach a high-water barrier.
One map appearing on the page Tuesday afternoon showed an alternate route to Missouri 224, a low-lying highway that parallels the Missouri River between Business 13 and Missouri 131 in Lafayette County. MoDOT says additional detour maps will be posted as more highways are closed.
