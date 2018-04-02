Missouri agency scaling back captive deer proposal

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri conservation officials are scaling back their proposed regulations for deer farms and hunting preserves.

The Department of Conservation is still recommending that Missouri ban the importation of deer from other states as part of an effort to guard against the spread of chronic wasting disease.

But department staff members are dropping a recommendation to require double fencing around farms that hold captive deer for breeding or hunting purposes.

The state Conservation Commission is to consider the recommended rule changes during a meeting Friday.

The proposed deer regulations have been controversial at the state Capitol. Lawmakers who were frustrated with the department passed a bill this year that would have shifted regulatory oversight to the Department of Agriculture. But lawmakers failed to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto.