Missouri aldermanic race decided by coin toss

LEADINGTON (AP) — Misty Dean is now a member of the Board of Aldermen in the small eastern Missouri town of Leadington, thanks to a coin toss.

Three candidates — Dean and incumbents Steve Kinsey and Debra Matthews — sought two open seats in the April 5 election. Matthews won re-election to the board after receiving 26 votes.

But Dean and Kinsey tied with 20 votes each. The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that it came down to a coin toss during Tuesday's meeting after both candidates agreed. The other option would have been a runoff election that would have cost the city at least $1,500.

Dean correctly picked "tails." She was sworn in at the meeting.