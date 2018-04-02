Missouri and Kansas Reach Election Agreement

JEFERSON CITY (AP) - Election officials in four Midwestern states have reached an agreement to improve their voter registration databases. The agreement includes Secretaries of State in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. It creates a task force to show how to cross-check voter registration lists to make sure people aren't registered in multiple places. It also calls for cooperative training of election officials, joint testing of election systems, and improving election security procedures.