Missouri appeals court says lawmaker not entitled to pension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has ruled a former state lawmaker who illegally collected disability payments while in office is not entitled for a state pension.

Ray Salva, who served in the Missouri House for about seven years beginning in 2003, pleaded guilty in June 2013 in federal court to one felony count of theft of government money.

In his plea he acknowledged receiving roughly $59,000 in Social Security disability payments while in the General Assembly. He paid that money back, but was notified that the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System also wanted back about $30,000 it paid him after he left the Legislature.

Salva argued that he is entitled to his state pension because his felony conviction came after he left office.

The Missouri Court of Appeals on Tuesday disagreed.