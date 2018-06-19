Missouri Appeals Court Upholds Judicial Ballot Measure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri appeals court panel has upheld the ballot summary for a proposed constitutional amendment that would change the process for selecting appellate judges.

In its ruling Monday, a three-judge panel of the Western District Court of Appeals certified the summary that voters will see on the November ballot.

The measure asks voters whether to change the composition of a seven-member panel that screens applicants for vacancies on the state Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals. The measure also would increase the number of nominees from which the governor could make an appointment to four, instead of three.

Supporters sued, claiming the summary prepared by Secretary of State Robin Carnahan's office was insufficient and unfair. A Cole County judge upheld the summary last week, and the appeals court agreed.