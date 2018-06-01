Missouri Arts Council awards $4.3M in grants

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Hundreds of entities around Missouri will be getting annual grants from the Missouri Arts Council.

The council says it is awarding 337 annual grants totaling $4.3 million during the current state budget year.

The grants will support such things as museums, theaters, concerts, ballets and local community arts organizations.

The Arts Council also plans to award about $350,000 in additional monthly grants for smaller things such as transportation for student field trips to Missouri arts institutions.

The Missouri Arts Council is a division of the state Department of Economic Development. It gets funding from the state, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.