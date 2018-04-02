Missouri Athletes Earn Academic Honors

COLUMBIA — Forty Missouri student-athletes landed on the 2012-13 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll announced Tuesday.

Three Missouri basketball players, Laurence Bowers, Jabari Brown and Danny Feldmann, were named to the SEC Winter Honor Roll Tuesday. The team is coming off one of the top academic semesters in program history.

Bowers, who is completing his Master's degree in Health Education and Promotion, was recently named Missouri's Most Valuable Player at the team awards banquet and was a Fourth Team All-American by College Sports Madness. He is the first Missouri basketball player to graduate with a Master's degree.

Brown, a sophomore Sport Venue Management major, led Missouri during SEC league play with 14.6 points per game. Brown did not play for the Tigers until late December due to transfer rules.

Feldmann, a sophomore in Civil Engineering, played in 12 games as a reserve for the Tigers last season. He averaged 0.5 points and 0.4 rebound and scored a career high four points in a win over South Carolina State and two more in a home win against Appalachian State.

Four Missouri Women's Basketball players earned a spot on the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll. The players are Morgan Eye, Bree Fowler and Kyley Simmons and Liz Smith.

Nine Missouri gymnasts earned the award including sophomores Briana Conkle, Rebecca Johnson and Laura Kappler, juniors Cathryn Aliceaacosta, Mackenzie McGill, Taylor Medrea and Katelyn Trevino and seniors Tori Howard and Sandra Ostad.

A total of 466 student-athletes were named to the Honor Roll, based on grades from the 2012 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.