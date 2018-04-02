Missouri attorney found guilty of obstruction of justice

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri attorney has been convicted of stealing money meant for restitution.

The U.S. attorney's office says a judge found 48-year-old Robert Young guilty Monday of one count of obstruction of justice after a bench trial. The Kansas City Star reports that a grand jury indicted the Liberty attorney a year ago.

Prosecutors alleged that the family of a criminal defendant had given Young more than $62,000 for the purpose of making restitution in the defendant's case. Prosecutors said Young instead used the money to buy a motorcycle and to make rent payments and retail purchases.

The money was later paid after Young was relieved from the case.

Young could face a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing hasn't been scheduled.