Missouri Attorney General Comes to a Settlement with Graveyard Company

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office says it has reached a settlement with the owner of a closed St. Louis company that made gravestones.

State officials said Monday the settlement calls for the owner of Standard Monument Co. to complete gravestones that were sold but not finished. Owner Jeffrey W. Thomure also is to pay nearly $4,700 in restitution to five families who ended up buying gravestones elsewhere.

The attorney general's office says Thomure also is to pay $2,000 in fines.

Attorney General Chris Koster filed a lawsuit last August against Thomure.