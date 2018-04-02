Missouri Attorney General to Look at Man Accused of Dumping Body

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office will assist in the case of a Springfield man accused of dumping a teenager girl's body in a southwest Missouri lake.

The body of 15-year-old Khighla (KY'-luh) Parks of Willard was found in September in Truman Lake. A Springfield man, 47-year-old Anthony Balbirnie, is charged with abandonment of a corpse. Park was last seen with Balbirnie at a home in Buffalo.

Park's death has been ruled a homicide. But no one has been charged in her killing.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the attorney general's office will assist the prosecutors of Dallas, Benton and Polk counties.

Balbirnie is currently in a Missouri prison on a drug case. His attorney, Jill Porter, didn't immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press.