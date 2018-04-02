Missouri audit: less state help hurts college affordability

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri audit says less money from the state has meant students and families are shouldering more costs for public higher education.

Auditor Nicole Galloway released a report Tuesday finding that full time students paid 25 percent more in net tuition and fees in fiscal year 2015 to go to public four-year schools than in 2009.

That's partly because state appropriations for four-year schools declined 9 percent during that time. Missouri's public colleges and universities can't hike tuition above the rate of inflation, so Galloway's office says schools are turning to fees to raise money.

The audit says supplemental fees have gone up more than 100 percent at four-year schools.

According to the audit, schools also are recruiting more out-of-state and international students, who often pay more for tuition.