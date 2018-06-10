Missouri audit: Superintendent pay growth outpaces teacher's

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A new state audit shows that school administrator's salaries are growing at a faster rate than teacher's.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway's office analyzed changes in per-pupil spending for both groups from 2012 to 2016. The results released Monday show that school districts were spending 9 percent more on teachers and 14 percent more on administrators. At charter schools, per-student teacher spending declined 1 percent, while administration expenses grew 18 percent.

The audit supports a complaint that Republican Gov. Eric Greiten has made about the state's education system as he worked to reshape the Missouri State Board of Education, which ousted the education commissioner last week. The auditor's office described the timing as coincidental. School salaries are decided at the local not the state level.