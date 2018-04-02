Missouri Auditor Questions Child Care Spending

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's auditor is raising concerns about state payments to subsidize child care costs for lower-income families.

Auditor Tom Schweich (shwyk) criticized the state Social Services Department for not having enough quality control over the payments. The findings were included in an audit issued Monday of nearly $12 million in federal funds received by Missouri.

Schweich found that one-third of the payments reviewed by his office were not supported by proper documentation or were not in compliance with department guidelines.

The audit also questioned five welfare cases where benefits were paid to recipients who might not have been eligible for the program.

In a response included with the audit, the department says it "partially agrees" with Schweich's conclusions on the child care payments. It agrees with the audit's welfare findings.