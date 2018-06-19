Missouri Auditor Questions Welfare Expenses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich is questioning millions of dollars of welfare payments made to low-income residents. Schweich released an annual audit Tuesday examining Missouri's use of $12.7 billion of federal funds during the 2012 budget. He raised concerns about $68 million of expenses, mainly through programs run by the Department of Social Services.

As he has in the past, Schweich questioned whether some of Missouri's payments under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program were allowed under federal law. The department has said that they are. Among other things, the audit also cited improper payments to some child care providers, and noted that the state failed to perform annual eligibility verifications for some senior and elderly residents receiving home-based services.