Missouri Auditor Schweich hospitalized for medical problem

By: The Associated Press

This story is now out of date. Schweich is dead from what sources say was a self-inflicted gunshot. Please see our update.

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich is at a hospital after experiencing what his staff is describing as a "medical situation."

The auditor's spokesman Spence Jackson said Schweich "experienced a medical situation at his home" in Clayton on Thursday morning and is being treated at a St. Louis area hospital.

Jackson declined to release any other details about Schweich's ailment or condition.

Schweich is a Republican who won re-election to a second, four-year term in November. He announced a month ago that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2016.