Missouri Auditor Schweich wins second term

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich (shwyk) has won election to a second term after turning back two minor-party challengers.

The Republican incumbent faced no Democratic opponent in Tuesday's elections. He defeated Libertarian Sean O'Toole and Constitution Party candidate Rodney Farthing, neither of whom mounted a very aggressive campaign.

Schweich's new four-year term will start next January and run until 2019. But he could be on the ballot again before then. Schweich is expected to decide within the next several months whether he will run for governor in 2016.

Schweich is an attorney from suburban St. Louis who served in the U.S. Department of State under former President George W. Bush. He first won election as auditor in 2010.