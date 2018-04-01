Missouri authorities bust marijuana grow operation

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Two people have been charged in connection with a marijuana grow operation in south-central Missouri.

Laclede County Sheriff Wayne Merritt says investigators in a helicopter Wednesday spotted what looked like a cluster of marijuana plants on a farm in Eldridge. The sheriff's office obtained a warrant and searched the property.

The Springfield News-Leader reports authorities recovered processed marijuana, 3,810 marijuana plants, seven guns and about $3,500 in cash. Merritt says the value of the marijuana is about $14,000. He says it's the largest marijuana grow operation he's encountered in Laclede County.

Jerry Parrish and Allen Crumrine face charges including second-degree drug trafficking. No lawyer is listed for Parrish in online court records. Crumrine's lawyer didn't immediately return a call Saturday.