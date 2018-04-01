Missouri authorities recover body of missing teen girl

NOEL (AP) - Authorities in southwest Missouri have recovered the body of a 14-year-old girl downstream from where she was last seen earlier this week.

McDonald County Sheriff Mike Hall said the girl was with family members at the Elk River when she went down a steep embankment, slipped off a rock and fell into the river on Monday.

The Joplin Globe reported search crews found the body of Wiver Moon, of Noel, early Wednesday.

Chief Sheriff's Deputy Chris Allison said authorities had been searching the Elk River from Grand Lake to the scene in Noel.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two other incidents on the Elk River this year. In June, an 8-year-old girl nearly drowned, and in May a 12-year-old Kansas boy died when his canoe capsized.