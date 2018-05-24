Missouri Authorizes $2M for Unaccredited School

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to a budget plan that could help the unaccredited Normandy School District stay open through the end of the academic year.

A supplemental budget bill passed Tuesday by the House and Senate includes $2 million that could go to Normandy if needed. The suburban St. Louis district is financially strained, partly because of a state law that requires unaccredited districts to pay the costs of students who wish to transfer elsewhere.

The Normandy money is part of a $327 million budget bill helping to fund state expenses for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

One provision would help low-income people pay utility bills.

Other sections would use $69 million of general revenues for Medicaid to make up for a shortfall in tobacco settlement payments.