Missouri awarded $2 million for higher education

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A national nonprofit group is pumping $2 million into Missouri higher education programs.

Gov. Jay Nixon on Monday announced USA Funds plans to give grants to help colleges speed students to finishing their degrees and moving into careers.

About $1 million will go to expand the Innovation Campus initiative, which partners businesses with colleges to help students graduate more quickly.

The other $1 million will go to help other four-year institutions match curricula with employer demands. Competency-based degrees aim to help students graduate faster based on skills learned rather than class time.