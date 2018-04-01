Missouri babysitter who fell on infant gets probation

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A babysitter who fell on an infant has gotten two years of probation for causing the boy's death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that Kelly Schneeberger was sentenced after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

The 43-year-old Wentzville woman was charged in the October 2016 death of 6-week-old Byron Matlock of Warren County from traumatic brain injury.

Schneeberger told authorities she had a medical condition that caused her to lose her balance and typically relied on a walker, but didn't have it that day. Prosecutors said the condition and the cramped conditions of her home put the boy at risk.