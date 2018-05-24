Missouri ballot items draw political interest

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Democrat and Republican parties are weighing in on a pair of proposed constitutional amendments on Missouri's ballot.

The Missouri Democratic State Committee has passed a resolution opposing proposed Constitutional Amendment 3. The measure would require public school teachers to be evaluated based on student performance and would limit tenure protections.

The Missouri Republican State Committee has voted to endorse proposed Constitutional Amendment 2. That measure would allow allegations of past criminal acts to be used against people facing sex-related charges involving victims younger than 18.

The official actions by the political parties will allow them to campaign on the measures as part of their get-out-the-vote efforts for the Nov. 4 election.