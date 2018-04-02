Missouri ban on felons carrying guns challenged again

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A recent Missouri constitutional amendment is being cited by felons who say it means they have the right to carry guns.

Attorneys for three felons convicted of unlawful use of weapons or stealing based their Tuesday arguments to the state Supreme Court on a 2014 constitutional amendment that says the right to bear arms is "unalienable."

Missouri law bans felons from possessing firearms. In August, the Supreme Court upheld the felon-gun ban while analyzing it under the previous version of the constitution.

The latest challenge cites the 2014 amendment, which attempted to strengthen gun rights while also stating that lawmakers can impose restrictions on violent felons' ability to possess guns.

St. Louis assistant circuit attorneys argued that doesn't mean laws that prevent nonviolent felons from owning guns are unconstitutional