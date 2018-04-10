Missouri bans feral hog hunting on conservation land

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri has banned feral hog hunting on land owned or managed by the state conservation department.

The Missouri Conservation Commission approved the change at a meeting Friday. Conservation officials say the ban's goal is to completely eradicate the feral hogs, which multiply rapidly and do extensive damage to land, water and habitat.

The change takes effect Sept. 30. Penalties could include fines and the loss of hunting privileges.

Past efforts to control the feral hog population failed, in part because some hunters took hogs to new sites to set up hunting opportunities.

The department owns or manages about 1,000 conservation areas in Missouri, with nearly 30 known to have feral hogs. The proposed ban doesn't apply to private land, but agents will work with landowners having problems.