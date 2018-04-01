Missouri Baptist Controller Charged with Stealing

CLAYTON (AP) - A suburban St. Louis woman faces a criminal charge after an internal audit found she used her position as Missouri Baptist University's controller to embezzle about $107,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 48-year-old Melinda Okai of O'Fallon is charged in St. Louis County with stealing more than $25,000. Her attorney didn't immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press.

Creve Coeur police say the money was taken from December 2009 through May of this year. The scam involved fraudulent refund checks and emergency loans.

Court documents say Okai confessed to her employer, but refused to make a statement when police arrested her.