Missouri Baptist Convention Discusses Stem Cells

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Members of the Missouri Baptist Convention are expected to discuss stem-cell research when they meet this week in Cape Girardeau. Two years ago, the convention passed a resolution opposing embryonic stem-cell research, but favoring adult stem-cell research. This year, they might weigh in on Amendment 2, which would protect embryonic stem cell research.