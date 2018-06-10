Missouri Bar Association Hosts Health Care Decisions Event

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Bar Association hosted information sessions Tuesday for National Healthcare Decisions Day.

The event allowed residents to receive free advice about advance care planning and end-of-life decisions.

Lawyers were on hand to explain healthcare paperwork and serve as notaries and witnesses.

One of these lawyers, Donna White, volunteered because she believes it is important for people to have end-of-life plans in place.

"Many times we are not so willing to look at end-of-life issues," she said. "But it's very important that we save our loved ones a lot of grief and anxiety if we let them know ahead of time the things that we would want them to do and the things we would not want done for us."

Attendance at the event was lower than volunteers hoped. Only one person came between the hours of noon and 2 p.m.

Doug Bartley attended the event to fill out paperwork about his preferences for hospital treatment if he was not able to make his own decisions.

"I think for those that survive me or need to take care of me, they'll know my wishes," he said after he finished his paperwork.

For more information about National Healthcare Decisions Day, you can visit the official website.