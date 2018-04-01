Missouri baseball drops game two of series with Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Lack of production at the plate hurt the Missouri baseball team once again Saturday, as the Tigers fell to Florida, 6-2.

Much of the Tigers' struggles in this one can be traced back to a dominant start from Florida pitcher A.J. Puk. The junior only allowed three hits and no runs while racking up 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Missouri pitcher Tanner Houck's start, on the other hand, was anything but masterful. Houck allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings of work.

After the Gators took out Puk, the Tigers started to have more success at the plate.

Florida relief pitcher Jackson Kowar walked the first two batters he faced in the top of the eighth, and Missouri center fielder Jake Ring brought them both in with a two-RBI double later in the inning.

The Tigers and Gators will conclude their series in Gainesville Sunday, March 20 at noon.