Missouri baseball falls to Kentucky

COLUMBIA - Following its first win in 13 days, the Missouri men's baseball team added another tally to the loss column falling, 8-2, to Kentucky.

The loss marks the seventh loss for the Tigers in their past three games as the team is now 4-7 in the month of May. Missouri's record now sits at 29-26 and 15-15 in the SEC.

On the mound, Peter Fairbanks fell to 4-5 on the year as he pitched just 1.2 innings in his shortest outing of the season allowing four earned runs on six hits. In the second inning, Andrew Schwaab came into the game and pitched 4.1 innings allowing just one hit and no runs. This marked just the second time this season Fairbanks has allowed more than three earned runs in a start.

Offensively, the Tigers struggled to put runs on the board, but seven different players had a hit in the game including one RBI for both Ryan Howard and Josh Lester.

In the first inning, Kentucky got out to an early lead with a double to left field by Ka'ai Tom. The hit scored Kyle Barrett to give the Wildcats the 1-0 lead after the first inning.

The runs kept coming for Kentucky in the second inning as the Wildcats tallied three in the inning. Riley Mahan led off the inning with a double and later scored due to a RBI single from Evan White making it 2-0. Tom earned his second RBI of the day with a a fly out to center field. Barrett scored on the tag up making it 3-0 in favor of the Wildcats. Kentucky rounded out the second inning with a RBI double down the left-field line by JaVon Shelby to add to Kentucky's lead.

After seven scoreless innings for Missouri, the Tigers finally got on the board in the eighth inning. After a pair of singles from Brett Peel and Jake Ring, Howard singled to the right side of the field scoring Peel to make it 4-1. Lester helped to further cut the deficit with a RBI single up the middle to score Ring making it 4-2.

Despite the strong outing from Schwaab, Tribby allowed two runs in the ninth inning in relief and Jace James gave up a pair of runs as well as Missouri fell to the Wildcats.

Mizzou will next play in the SEC Tournament next Tuesday, May 19 in Hoover, Ala. for its first SEC tournament appearance since 2013.