Missouri Baseball Headed to Baylor

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou baseball team will head to Waco, Texas, this week for a three-game series with Baylor. The Tigers and Bears will play at 6:30 p.m on Thursday, 3 p.m on Friday and the series finale will be played at noon on Saturday. This will mark the Tigers fourth series with a Big 12 south division foe this year.

Baylor leads the all-time series with the Tigers, 29-24-1. Last year, Mizzou dropped the first two games of the series before rallying to win the series finale. Mizzou had won five straight against Baylor before dropping two of three games in each of the past two seasons. The last time that Mizzou and Baylor met in Waco (2009), the Bears took two of three from the Tigers.

In the Tigers' last seven games, sophomore Eric Garcia leads the team in hitting (.429), slugging (.571), walks (five), OBP (.571) and doubles (three). He currently owns a season-best seven-game hitting streak, which is the second-best by any Tiger this season. With a hit in the series opener, Garcia will tie Brannon Champagne for the team's longest hit streak this season at eight games.