Missouri baseball hires Steve Bieser as head coach

COLUMBIA — The Missouri baseball team announced the hiring of Steve Bieser as the team's new head coach Thursday.

"I am truly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a part of the University of Missouri community and serve as the head baseball coach," Bieser said in a new release.

Bieser last coached at Southeast Missouri State University, where he led the Redhawks to a 138-97 record in his four years as coach.

He also led the team to three consecutive Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Championships, making him the first coach in conference history to do so. Bieser won OVC Coach of The Year in 2014 and 2016, when he set the school record in wins during each of those seasons.

"When I started my coaching career, I had always dreamed of the opportunity to lead this program," Bieser said. "There is a strong tradition and rich history of Missouri Tiger baseball. I understand the responsibility, and I am fully committed and ready to continue building the tradition."

Bieser started his coaching career as the head baseball coach at Vianney High School in St. Louis. He led the team to a 137-51 record and two state championships (2004-2006) during his coaching tenure from 2004 to 2010. SEMO hired Bieser as an assistant from 2011 to 2012 before he was promoted in 2013.

Missouri Athletics Director Mack Rhoades said, "Steve Bieser is a rising star in the college baseball ranks and a proven winner. He has an impressive track-record of success, winning championships at each stop in his coaching career."

Bieser will be presented in a press conference on Friday at 11 a.m.