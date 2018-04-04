Missouri baseball looks to Missouri State rivalry game

Updated as of 7:33 p.m. April 2: The game has been cancelled due to inclement weather, with no make-up date yet scheduled.

COLUMBIA - Missouri baseball will face its southern rival No. 23 Missouri State, after receiving a No. 18 ranking from D1 baseball on Monday.

The Missouri Tigers are 21-7 on the season and will look to extend their win streak to three games. However they have not defeated Missouri State since the 2016 season.

The Tigers will look to senior Trey Harris, who currently leads the team in hits, runs and home runs, to clinch a victory. In the last two games versus Auburn, Harris recorded two hits and two RBIs in each outing.

Missouri has option in pitching with Bryce Montes De Oca and TJ Sikkema both recording ERAs under 3.00. In Missouri's victory over No. 19 Auburn, De Oca only allowed one hit, clinching the series.

However, the Missouri State Bears have started 19-7 on the season with a victories over No. 24 East Carolina and No. 30 Arkansas State.

Missouri State will watch Jeremy Eierman in the rivalry. Eierman leads the Bears with 31 hits, 23 RBIs and five homeruns on the season.

Missouri will face Missouri State at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 3.