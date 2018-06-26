Missouri Baseball Loses in NCAA Tournament
Enright (13-1) held the Tigers to one run, Derek Chambers' homer leading off the sixth. Enright scattered eight hits, walked one and struck out four. Hunter went 1 2-3 innings and allowed a run in the ninth. The Waves' closer got Trevor Helms to ground out after a 13-pitch at-bat for the final out, stranding the potential tying run on base. The save was Hunter's 11th. Missouri's Max Scherzer (7-2)allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out one in his seven innings. The Waves got their runs on Chad Tracy's sacrifice fly in the sixth and RBIs by Denny Duron and Matt Aidem in the seventh. Duron also made a diving grab of Helms' grounder on the final play of the game. J.C. Field's infield single in the ninth drove in the Tigers' final run. Pepperdine (41-19) will face UCLA (33-23) on Saturday, while Missouri (31-26) will play UC Irvine (36-23) in an elimination game. In the top of the ninth, Missouri leadoff batter Hunter Mense drew a walk and advanced to second when Hunter hit John McKee with a pitch. Evan Frey moved the runners up with a sacrifice bunt before Gary Arndt struck out swinging for the second out. Field's hit scored Mense, closing the gap to 3-2 and setting up the Hunter-Helms duel. Hunter relieved Enright with one out in the eighth after Chambers singled. After Jacob Priday's single, Zane Taylor represented the go-ahead run at the plate but grounded into a double play to end that threat. Filling in at second for the injured David Uribes, Duron went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and scored the eventual game-winning run. Aidem finished the game 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Chambers went 2-for-3 with a walk for the Tigers, while Field recorded two hits in four at-bats and drove in a run.
