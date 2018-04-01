Missouri baseball, softball split Saturday contests

NASHVILLE - The Missouri baseball team picked up its first ever victory over Vanderbilt Saturday, outlasting the Commodores 2-1 in 12 innings.

Tanner Houck once again pitched well for the Tigers, going eight innings, striking out nine while only allowing five hits. He would get a no-decision, though, as Vanderbilt tied the game in the bottom of the 9th.

Then, in the 12th inning, Robbie Glendinning drove in a run with an RBI single to right field, giving Missouri the lead for good.

The Tigers improve to 29-19 overall on the season and 9-14 in SEC play.

Meanwhile, the struggles continue for the Missouri softball team. They lost 12-4 Saturday to (21) Ole Miss, falling to 28-25 on the season.

The Tigers actually went up 2-1 early in the game, but a grand slam from the Rebels' Courtney Syrett opened up the flood gates for the Ole Miss offense. The Rebels scored 11 runs in the final three innings of the game to pull away from Missouri.

Defense was an issue all day for the Tigers. Missouri committed seven errors on the day, which is a program record.

Both the baseball and softball programs finish up their respective series on Sunday. Baseball is on the road in Nashville, while softball is home at Mizzou Stadium.