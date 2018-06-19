Missouri Basketball Defeats Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK - The Missouri men's basketball team took on the Arkansas Razorbacks and former Missouri coach Mike Anderson Tuesday night in Fayetteville. The Tigers earned a tough 75-71 win which was their first ever victory at Bud Walton Arena. The program was previoulsy 0-6 there.

The game was tight throughout and some late free-throws and defensive stops were key in clinching a win for the Tigers.

Earnest Ross and Jabari Brown were a two-headed scoring monster for Missouri each dropping in 24 points and going a combined 16-16 at the free-throw line.

Freshman Johnathan Williams III also played a large role for the Tigers. Even though he only totaled 4 points, he was able to affect the game by grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The win pushed the Tiger's SEC record to 4-3 and overall record to 16-4.

Missouri's next game is Saturday against 11th ranked perennial powerhouse Kentucky. The game is at 12 p.m. back home at Mizzou Arena.