Missouri Basketball dismisses Wes Clark from team

COLUMBIA - Missouri Basketball announced junior guard Wes Clark has been dismissed from the team prior to Tuesday night's game against South Carolina.

A Detroit native, Clark was the Tigers' second leading scorer this season, averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. He scored a career-high 26 points in an 81-72 loss at then-No. 19 South Carolina in January.

Mizzou Basketball issued the following statement on the dismissal:

"Wes Clark has failed to meet the academic expectations of the Mizzou Athletics Department and is no longer a member of the men's basketball program. Due to this issue relating to academics, Mizzou Athletics will have no further comment."

The Tigers enter Tuesday night's game at Mizzou Arena 9-16 overall with a 2-10 record in Southeastern Conference play.