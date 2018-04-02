Missouri basketball extends road losing streak at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. - The Missouri Tigers basketball team lost its 34th consecutive road game Saturday, falling to Ole Miss 80-77.

Missouri (7-21, 2-14 SEC) took a 72-71 lead with 3:11 left following a dead-ball technical foul on the Rebels. However, Ole Miss countered with a Sebastian Saiz three and never relinquished the lead again.

Freshman guard Frankie Hughes led the Tigers with 22 points to go along with three assists and two rebounds. This was his third 20-point game of the season, first since he did it back-to-back games against Alabama A&M and Xavier in November.

Ole Miss (18-11, 9-7 SEC) received a strong effort from guard Deandre Burnett. Burnett tallied 28 points, five assists and three reounds.

This is the second time Ole Miss has beaten Missouri this season. The Rebels beat the Tigers 75-71 Jan. 21 in Columbia.

The Tigers return home for senior night Tuesday against Texas A&M before ending the season Saturday at Auburn.