Missouri basketball freshmen Gant, Allen arrested

COLUMBIA - Tuesday night, KOMU confirmed freshmen members of the Missouri men's basketball team, Jakeenan Gant and D'Angelo Allen, were arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of third-degree assault.

They were arrested at their dorm room on MU property.

Both were released from the Columbia Police Department after being released on summons.

Missouri Head Coach Kim Anderson released this statement:

"We are aware of the situation involving Jakeenan Gant and D'Angelo Allen and have suspended them from team related activities as we gather more information. We have high standards for the conduct of our student-athletes and expect much more from them as members of our program."

Gant, a power forward, was ranked as the 53rd overall senior in the high school class of 2014 according to espn.com. He was also named Mr. Basketball in the state of Georgia last year.

Allen, a small forward from Dallas, was ranked as the 11th best senior from the state of Texas last season, according to espn.com.