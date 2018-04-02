Missouri Basketball Hosts Northwestern State Friday

COLUMBIA - No. 13 Mizzou basketball host the Northwestern State Demons Friday. The Demons are 4-3 on the season.

Kim English and Marcus Denmon lead the Tigers with 18 points per game. Missouri has won by an average of more than 25 points per game.

"Northwestern State, is an athletic bunch. They've got one of the best shot blockers in the country," said Missouri head coach Frank Haith.

"The fans that come, great. Appreciate them and the fans will come. They'll come and when they do we'll keep playing and hopefully keep winning. We play inside out. That's our game plan. We do what we do. We've gotta attack. The best way to go after a shot blocker is to go right at him, you cannot avoid him so our game plan is to attack him," said Senior guard Kim English.