Missouri basketball loses regular season finale to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. - The Missouri Tigers lost its regular season finale Saturday afternoon to the Auburn Tigers on Auburn's senior day, 89-78.

Scoring wasn't the issue for Mizzou (7-23, 2-16), as four different players tallied double figures, led by Kevin Puryear's 19. Puryear also recorded a team-high eight rebounds.

It was defense that doomed Missouri. Every Auburn player that saw the court scored. The home Tigers shot 56 percent from the floor.

Auburn (18-13, 7-11 SEC) dominated other facets as well, out-rebounding Mizzou 41-32. The Auburn bench outscored Missouri's 37-13 and Auburn scored 28 more points in the paint.

Missouri had to work hard for every shot, not scoring a single fast break point and having nine of its shots blocked. Auburn scored 16 fast break points.

Auburn is 2-0 against Missouri this season. These two teams will meet for a third and final time Wednesday in the first round of the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.