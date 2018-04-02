Missouri Basketball Moves Up to Fifth in AP Poll

NEW YORK CITY -- Syracuse is a runaway No. 1 in The Associated Press' college basketball poll for the sixth straight week. The Orange, one of three unbeatens entering play Monday, received 60 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel.

Kentucky was second with four first-place votes, followed by undefeated Baylor, which got its first No. 1 vote this season.

Duke and Missouri moved up four places to fourth and fifth, while Ohio State, Kansas, North Carolina, Michigan State and Georgetown round out the top 10.

Unbeaten Murray State moved from No. 15 to No. 12. Illinois moved in at No. 22. Saint Mary's, Calif. is No. 24, its first appearance this season.

Gonzaga and Seton Hall dropped out of the poll.