Missouri Basketball Opens Season With a Win

COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball won against Southeast Missouri State in the season opener.

Southeast Missouri State's Marcus Brister passed to Tyler Stone, who scored, giving the Redhawks the 7-0 lead. Later on, Ricardo Ratliffe scores, bringing the Tigers to a 27-25 lead. In the last play of the half, Phil Pressey scores, putting Mizzou up 38-36. Marcus Denmon scored a layup and then closed out the game with a dunk.

Missouri ended the game with an 83-68 win.