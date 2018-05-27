Missouri Basketball's Zach Price Arrested Twice in One Day

COLUMBIA - MU basketball player James Zach Price was arrested and taken to the Boone County Jail twice Thursday on assault charges.

The first incident happened Wednesday afternoon when Columbia Police Sergeant Joe Bernhard said Price rammed a 23-year-old male and a 23-year-old female sitting in their car at least twice with his own car. Bernhard said the incident took place near Bethel Church Road and Route K around 3 p.m.

Officers arrested Price at 3 p.m. Thursday for second degree assault and second degree domestic assault for Wednesday's incident after the two filed a complaint.

A second incident happened around 1 a.m. involving the same man and woman. This time police said Price followed the man woman in his own car on Stadium Boulevard, blocked their car and confronted the man and punched him in his face.

The woman victim attempted to intervene but police said she was pushed to the ground. The man and woman received minor injuries.

Police arrested price for third-degree assault and domestic assault and third-degre on Thursday morning.

The Columbia Police Department said the two are Price's roommate and a female acquaintance.

Price bonded out of jail for the second time around 7:30 p.m for $9,000.