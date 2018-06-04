Missouri Better Business Bureau gives tips for safer Cyber Monday
COLUMBIA - With an increase in scams and credit card data breaches, avid online shoppers are offering advice on how they stay safe while shopping online.
It's predicted US shoppers will spend more than $2 billion on Cyber Monday. However, that does leave room for hackers to take advantage of unsuspecting customers.
The Missouri Better Business Bureau has provided the following tips to keep in mind when doing online shopping:
- Protect your computer by iinstall a firewall, anti-virus and anti-spyware software.
- Check a site's security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with "https://." You also may see a picture of a small closed lock in the lower right corner of the screen.
- Shop trustworthy websites.
- Protect personal information by not using public wi-fi, which can make it easier for hacker to read credit card or other personal information.
- Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals. Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may display free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge.
- Check your statement regularly for unauthorized charges. If you see an unauthorized charge, please call your credit card provider or bank to dispute the charges.
- If you're shopping from your mobile device, use cellular data for a more secure internet connection.
Despite there being less Cyber Monday shoppers, experts say they will buy more this year.
