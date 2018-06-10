Missouri bill aimed at youth suicide prevention, awareness

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - School districts would be required to create policies addressing youth suicide awareness and prevention under a Missouri bill.

Legislation introduced by state Sen. Jill Schupp this week would also require the education department to create a model policy that could be implemented statewide.

The Creve Coeur Democrat says the legislation is meant to address and help prevent suicide deaths among Missouri youth.

She says teachers need training to recognize signs of students at risk of suicide.

Districts would need to implement prevention policies by July 2017.

Teachers also could receive education in suicide awareness as part of annual training.