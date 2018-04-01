Missouri Bill Could Limit Unemployment Benefits

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to legislation that could make it harder for people to collect unemployment benefits after being fired for repeated absences or other alleged misconduct.

The House passed the bill Tuesday by a 107-45 vote. Because it already had cleared the Senate, the measure now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Democratic governor vetoed a similar bill passed last year by the Republican-led Legislature. He cited concerns that it could conflict with federal law, thus putting businesses at risk of having to pay additional federal unemployment insurance taxes.

Republican Sen. Will Kraus, of Lee's Summit, says he tweaked the wording of this year's bill to try to address those concerns. But many House Democrats still opposed the bill Tuesday.